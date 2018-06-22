Asus C223 Chromebook coming soon

Asus is preparing to launch a new Chromebook with an 11.6 inch display and entry-level specs. The company hasn’t officially announced the Asus Chromebook C223 yet, but it showed up recently on the website of Norwegian retailer Power.

While the model number would suggest that the 2.8 pound laptop is a follow-up to last year’s Chromebook Flip C213, the new model has a lower-resolution display and lacks the 360-degree hinge that made the older version stand out.

The laptop has a 1366 x 768 pixel display, an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core “Apollo Lake” processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It features two USB Type-C ports, a full-sized USB port, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.

WinFuture reports that the Asus Chromebook C223 seems to be priced at about 320 Euros ($370 US), but that price seems kind of high when you look at the specs for this model. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see a lower price tag if and when it hits the United States.