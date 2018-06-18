Android-x86 8.1_rc1 lets you run Android Oreo on a PC

Th Android-x86 project is an open source initiative to adapt Google’s Android operating system so it can be run on desktop and notebook computers. The team is getting ready to launch the first version of Android-x86 based on Android Oreo, and a release candidate is now available for download.

Android-x86 8.1_rc1 is available in 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

As the first version of the operating system based on Oreo, the latest release includes support for Google’s updated notification features, background process limits, smart text selection, and other new features and improvemnts.

But it also includes OpenGL ES 3.x hardware acceleration for dvices ith Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA graphics, support for UEFI secure boot, a text-based GUI installer, and GRUB-EFI support.

There’s support for multitouch input, WiFi, Bluetooth, audio, and other hardware. And since Android-x86 is designed to run on desktop and notebook computers, there’s an optional Taskbar launcher that gives th mobile operating system more of a desktop-style user interface. There’s also support for freeform window mode, allowing you to view multiple applications at once rather than running every app in a full-screen view.

The developers acknowledge there are some issues with the release candidate: suspend and resume don’t work on some devices, and Google Play Services has a habit of crashing if you’re using the 32-bit image. Hopefully those problems will be fixed by the time Android-x86 8.1 is available as a “stable” release.