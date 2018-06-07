Amazon launches Fire TV Cube with Alexa

Amazon’s latest 4K-ready Fire TV device is also an Alexa hands-free smart speaker. The long-anticipated Amazon Fire TV Cube has a list price of $120 and it’s set to ship later this month, but it’s up for pre-order starting today and Amazon Prime members can save $30 (bringing the price down to $90 for the next few days).

As a media streamer, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful device in Amazon’s current lineup. It has a 1.5 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Dolby Atmos 7.1 channel sound and support for 4K and HDR-10 content.

It has an HDMI 2.0a port, an Ethernet jack, an infrarid port, and a micro USB port and supports 802.11ac WiFi.

The Fire TV Cube can also do just about everything you’d expect from an Amazon Echo device, thanks to a built-in speaker and far-field voice detection.

Whether your TV is on or off, you can use the Fire TV Cube to play music, ask questions, get news, traffic, and weather updates, add items to your calendar or shopping list, set reminders, and more.

In addition to working with smart home gadgets like thermostats, lights, locks, and security cameras, the Fire TV Cube supports HDMI CEC connections so that you can turn on and control your TV, sound bar, cable box, or other audio and video gear using voice commands.

Among other things, that makes it the the first Fire TV device outside of the Amazon Fire TV Edition television sets to support hands-free controls for live TV, allowing you to change change channels with voice commands like “Alexa, watch HBO.”





Amazon says the Fire TV Cube will ship on June 21st, and the promotional $90 price for Prime members is good for pre-orders placed through June 8th. Anyone who buys one before July 1st will also get a $10 credit for Prime Video.

The company will also offer Amazon Music subscriptions to Fire TV users for $3.99 per month starting June 21st. That’s the same price Echo users can currently get, while a subscription would normally runs $7.99 per month for Prime members or $9.99 for non-members. Just keep in mind that the discounted price is for one device only: your Fire TV Cube. It won’t grant you access to Amazon Music Unlimited playback on any other devices.