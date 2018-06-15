AlldoCube launches KNote5 tablet with Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake CPU, Windows 10

Since Intel launched its Gemini Lake line of low-cost, low-power processors late last year, we’ve seen a bunch of mini-desktops and a handful of laptops powered by the chips.

Now Chinese device maker AlldoCube has released the first Windows 10 tablet with a Gemini Lake processor.

The AlldoCube KNote5 is an 11.6 inch tablet with an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor and a starting price of $360 at AliExpress. A tablet + keyboard bundle will set you back $460.

Update: Gearbest is selling the tablet for $289 or the tablet + keyboard for $310.

The entry-level price gets you a a tablet with a 1080p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You can also pay an extra to get a bundle that includes a detachable keyboard cover if you want to use the tablet like a laptop.

AlldoCube says the tablet offers 30 percent better performance over a model with a previous-gen Celeron chip based on Intel’s Apollo Lake architecture.

The tablet features dual-band WiFi, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, and a 2MP front camera.

The company promises up to 10 hours of active battery life or 13 days of standby time, and says it takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge the KNote5’s battery, but it’s usually a good idea to take manufacturers’ battery life claims with a grain of salt.