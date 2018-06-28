Alcatel 1 is an $89 Android Go smartphone

The first phone to ship with Android Oreo Go Edition software int he US was the ZTE Tempo Go. But ZTE’s uncertain fate, it’s not surprising that the phone is currently out of stock.

Soon you may have another option for a cheap Android phone that ships with a version of Android (and some key apps) optimized for low-end hardware.

TCL has introduced the Alcatel 1, an Android Go edition smartphone set to hit the streets in July.

While the company only says it’ll be available in “select markets,” the official announcement lists the price as $89 USD or 79 Euros, so it’s pretty likely that we’ll see this phone in the US and Europe.

As the price suggests, this is very much a budget phone. It has a low-res display, not a lot of memory or storage, and a design that features “brushed metallic finishing,” as opposed to, you know, actual metal.

But the Android Go and Go Edition versions of core apps including Gmail, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play should provide a halfway decent user experience, while also offering data saving options.

Here’s a run-down of the specs:

5 inch, 960 x 480 pixel display with capacitive 2-point multitouch support

MediaTek MT6739 1.28 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB storage

microSD card reader (up to 32GB)

2,000 mAh battery

5MP fixed-focus rear camera and 2MP fixed-focus front camera

802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and A-GPS

Micro USB 2.0 port

The phone comes in blue, gold, and black color options.