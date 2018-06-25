ACEPC launches quad-core Gemini Lake mini PCs for $199

ACEPC has added two new compact computers to its lineup. The ACEPC GK1 is a mini desktop with an Intel Celeron J4105 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage plus room for an additional hard drive or SSD.

Gearbest is selling the ACEPC GK1 for $199 and the fanless ACEPC GK2 for the same price.

While the two computers basically have the same specs, the GK1 model is a little smaller, since it has a fan for active cooling, while the GK2 is a fanless model with passive cooling (and a larger chassis to allow the heat to dissipate).

But the difference isn’t all that dramatic: the ACEPC GK1 measures about 5″ x 5″ x 1.5″, while the GK2 is 5.5″ x 5.5″ x 1.9″.

Both systems have dual HDMI and USB ports, a microSD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headset jack. Under the hood both models also have a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD and an M.2 slot that can be used for solid state storage.

The computers support dual-band 802.11n WiFi. ANd both models ship with Windows 10.

