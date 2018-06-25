$159 Nokia 3.1 Android One phone up for pre-order, ships July 2nd

HMD is bringing another Nokia-branded phone to the United States. After launching the $269 Nokia 6.1 last month, the company introduced three additional models the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1.

Now pre-orders are open for the 5.2 inch Nokia 3.1 smartphone with Android One Edition software. It’s available from Amazon and B&H and the phone is expected to ship on July 2nd.

The Nokia 3.1 features a 1440 x 720 pixel display, a MediaTek MT6750 1.25 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It has a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 2,990 mAh battery.

While the phone lacks premium features like dual cameras or a fingerprint sensor, it does have aluminum edges, Corning Gorilla Glass, and support for auto-focus and automatic scene detection with the rear camera.

The best thing about the phone is probably that it ships with Android Oreo and it’s an Android One edition phone, which means that not only does it run near-stock Android software, but it should get three years of monthly security updates… which isn’t bad for a $159 smartphone.

The Nokia 3.1 is available in black, blue, and white color options.



