Zotac launches ZBOX CI329 nano fanless mini PC with Intel Gemini Lake processor

Zotac is updating its line of fanless mini-desktop computers with a new model sporting an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake quad-core processor and support for up to three external displays.

First unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Zotac ZBOX CI329 nano should hit stores soon.

The little computer measures about 5.3″ x 5″ x 2.25″ and features two SODIMM slots for up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD, and a chassis designed for passive cooling so the computer runs silently.

Zotac says the computer uses just 6 watts of power while idle and up to 13 watts under heavy loads.

It features three video outputs:

  • DisplayPort 1.2 (4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)
  • HDMI 2.0a (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)
  • VGA (1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz)

There are also mic and line jacks, an SDXC card reader, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a USB 2.0 port.

The ZBOX CI329 supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 and has dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks.

Zotac will offer at least three configurations:

Tim
Tim
I have an aging Intel NUC that this might be a good replacement for. I’m running Ubuntu on it with docker containers for Plex, Sonaar, Radarr Etc.

Michael
Michael
Tim…I’m holding out for a core i3 fanless nuc. A fella can dream can’t he? Running ubuntu as well. Still holding on to 16.04 for awhile yet…probably because my system just runs perfect…why screw it up? Smile.

