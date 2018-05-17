Zotac launches ZBOX CI329 nano fanless mini PC with Intel Gemini Lake processor

Zotac is updating its line of fanless mini-desktop computers with a new model sporting an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake quad-core processor and support for up to three external displays.

First unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Zotac ZBOX CI329 nano should hit stores soon.

The little computer measures about 5.3″ x 5″ x 2.25″ and features two SODIMM slots for up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD, and a chassis designed for passive cooling so the computer runs silently.

Zotac says the computer uses just 6 watts of power while idle and up to 13 watts under heavy loads.

It features three video outputs:

DisplayPort 1.2 (4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)

HDMI 2.0a (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)

VGA (1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz)

There are also mic and line jacks, an SDXC card reader, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a USB 2.0 port.

The ZBOX CI329 supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 and has dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks.

Zotac will offer at least three configurations: