Windows to show setup questions after major upgrades (and other Build 17682 changes)

Microsoft has rolled out a new build of Windows 10 for members of the Insider Preview program, and it brings improvements to the Sets feature, a notification to remind you when you’re wirelessly projecting your desktop, and improved support for Web Authentication in the Edge web browser.

Windows 10 will also show a new post-upgrade setup menu after you’ve installed Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17682… something we’ll probably see when installing major updates in the future.

You normally only go through the setup options once, deciding whether to opt in or out of Windows 10 features such as the Cortana digital assistant, Windows Hello login options, and OneDrive cloud storage, among other things.

If you choose to breeze through the setup menu without configuring those options, you can always do it later from the Windows Settings app. But there’s a fair chance you’ll never actually do that.

So the idea behind showing the menu again is to give you another chance… and to highlight new features and options that may not have been available when you first set up your PC. There’s still a “skip for now” option in case you just want to get back to your desktop though.

Other changes in build 17682 includes a bunch of bug fixes, an improved new tab page for Sets that shows “News Feed” and “Apps” options at the bottom, letting you choose which types of content to open in a new tab, and Microsoft is experimenting with adding suggestions and tips to the Settings home page — but if you don’t want to see this next-gen Clippy, you can click the three dots in the top corner and select “opt out.”