Windows 10 on ARM PCs could get up to 40 percent faster with Snapdragon 845

The first two Windows 10 computers with ARM-based chips are already available, and the third should go on sale any day now. But early reviews suggest that the Asus NovaGo, HP Envy x2, and Lenovo Miix 630 are hampered by software limitations and relatively slow performance.
At least part of the issue is that they all ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, which may have been a state-of-the-art smartphone chip when it launched in 2017, but it’s relatively pokey by PC standards… especially since it has to emulate x86 architecture to run some apps.
This year PC makers are expected to launch the first Windows 10 devices with Snapdragon 845 chips, and it looks like the next-gen processor could bring a big performance boost.
Recent entries in the Geekbench database suggest computers with Snapdragon 845 chips could score around 25 higher in multi-core CPU tests, and about 40 percent higher in single-core CPU tests.
It’s always a good idea to take synthetic benchmarks with a grain of salt, since they’re not always representative of real-world performance. That’s especially true when we’re talking about unreleased products: it’s possible that software and hardware changes that roll out before these devices hit the streets (if they ever do) could have a big impact on performance.
That said, as WinFuture noted when it first spotted these benchmark listings, it looks like not only is the Snapdragon 845 chip more powerful than last year’s Snapdragon 835, but it looks like PC makers are running it at higher clock speeds than smartphone makers.
Most phones that use the chip have top speeds of 2.8 GHz. An unannounced Lenovo computer has the octa-core chip running at speeds up to 2.96 GHz.
While a 40 percent performance boost sounds exciting, it’s worth keeping in mind that Qualcomm’s chips have a long way to go before they catch up to Intel and AMD’s latest processors, at least in terms of raw horsepower.
I went looking for another processor that offered similar Geekbench scores, and the closest I could find was the Intel Pentium N4200, which is a low-cost, low-power quad-core processor based on Intel’s Apollo Lake architecture. It was released a few years ago and is regularly used for low-end laptops like the Lenovo IdeaPad 120S, which has a list price of $250, but which often sells for even less.
Windows 10 on ARM computers, by comparison, currently have prices that start at $599 and go up from there.
There are some advantages to Windows on ARM. These computers tend to be very energy efficient, offering long battery life and thin-and-light designs. They’re also considered “always-connected” PCs, since they have integrated support for 4G LTE data networks, allowing you to stay online when you leave the comfort of your home or work WiFi network. And, like smartphones, they can enter a low-power state when the screen is off, while continuing to receive notifications and other updates.
They can’t run 64-bit apps designed for x86 architecture though. Microsoft recently released an SDK that makes it easy for developers to port those apps to ARM64 architecture so they can run natively on Windows 10 on ARM. But it’ll be up to developers to decide whether to do that… which creates a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem: there’s not a lot of incentive for Windows developers to ensure their apps are compatible with ARM unless there are a lot of people using these new computers. But there’s not much reason for people to use these computers unless they support all the apps users want to run.
That’s a problem that’s less serious today than it was a number of years ago when Microsoft trotted out Windows RT, an operating system that could only run apps that were specifically compiled for ARM architecture (and which could only be downloaded from Microsoft’s app store). Supporting Win32 x86 apps through emulation helps reduce the size of the app gap. But emulation uses more resources than running native apps, 64-bit x86 apps aren’t natively supported, and in the end I still have to wonder if you might not be better off just buying a computer with an Intel Celeron or Pentium processor for less than half the price of a Windows 10 on ARM PC?
Or maybe Microsoft and Qualcomm have a few more tricks up their sleeves that we can’t see from benchmark tests alone. I’d like to be pleasantly surprised.
Perhaps we’ll hear more from the companies soon… the annual Computex computer show is just over a week away.
Yeah, cannot wait for Snapdragon 845 devices. There is also a Chromebook (2-in-1 with detachable keyboard and incl. pen) in development with Snapdragon 845. I will one of these Snapdragon 845 machines.
855 with 7nm should also provide a nice boost, but sadly 5G modem will be a separate chip. I guess, one would need to wait for “865” or “875” to have 5G integrated into SOC.
865 should be sweet
No deal for me until these computers are offered at high value pricing for the buyer, until then the latest 4 cores Atom N5000 which will soon show up for purchase will still perform better and will be found on a variety of laptops for less than $300…
It is worth pointing out that the benchmarks test x86 code but most users will be running native ARM code which is significantly faster. There will be the odd app that requires x86 but for web browsing, email, office etc you will by running native code.
Sooooo… uhhhh…
What’s the… TDP of the 835 or 845… and would that question make sense… and what would happen if QCOM actually designed chips for laptops with higher TDP?
I believe the TDP is roughly 2-4 watts, the iPad pro chips are 4-6 watts, and Intel core M3 is 4-6 watts also, but they are 3-4 times more expensive than the most expensive ARM chip MS can use, as in the snapdragon 845. Since apple chips are exclusive, and Nvidia is watching from sidelines along with Dell.
It wouldn’t make sense for Qualcomm to create a separate class of chips, when they can simply use their mass production line.
I am looking forward to the MacBook with the A series SOCs. Probably will be the same price as Qualcomm/Win10, and run Microsoft Office. I would prefer the MacBook as my work machine, but this won’t happen for another 2 years.
I hear (haven’t looked at actual numbers) Apple’s A series SoC is pretty powerful. I’m not very particular about the OS I use other than it needs to be a desktop class OS (ie. desktop Linux distro, macOS or Windows 10). Too bad Apple doesn’t make devices in a form factor I prefer nor they integrate LTE into its Macs.
How do Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs compare with chips from other companies? Particularly ones with integrated LTE?
For the pricing on a lot of these snapdragon windows PC’s you could just buy something with a core i3/i5 and run everything perfectly fine.
> maybe Microsoft and Qualcomm have a few more tricks up their sleeves that we can’t see from benchmark tests alone.
This is the key. Right now, there is absolutely no reason to invest in these machines while running Windows 10.
It’s bad enough that Windows remains a hybridOS running store apps, legacy apps – which leads to separate control panels, installation methods, etc… With ARM, they’re limiting x86 64-bit, tossing in emulation (which has always been bad on any system), doubling down on the hybrid framework. Messy… a nightmare.
I’m thinking that the only way this works is that they slowly get consumers/devs interested. Store apps (given their better performance) eventually gain a foothold. A few years later, Windows on ARM becomes a store-only computer (RT revisited). So these devices are long-term strategy to make MS store viable. This may eventually lead to a stronger mobile ecosystem.