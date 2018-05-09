Windows 10 Build 17666 brings Clipboard History, Explorer dark theme, search previews

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update may just be starting to roll out, but Microsoft is working on the next version of Windows and members of the Windows Insider program can take the latest preview build for a spin starting today.

Windows 10 Preview Build 17666 includes improvements to the upcoming “Sets” feature and a whole bunch of other changes. One of the ones I’m most looking forward to trying is Clipboard history.

It may not sound exciting, but when the new Clipboard experience is enabled, hitting Ctrl+V will paste the last thing you copied, as always. But holding the Win+V keys will show a new window that includes your clipboard history, allowing you to choose what you want to paste. There’s also support for pinning items you use regularly.

Build 17666 also allows you to choose a dark theme for File Explorer to see a black background with light accent colors.

Microsoft has extended Start Menu search previews so you can see previews of apps, documents, and other content as you type your query. And you can now create names for Start Menu folder tiles.

As promised, there’s also an update to the Notepad application with support for Unix and Linux-style line endings, which means text files created on Linux won’t look ridiculous if you open them with Windows Notepad anymore.

Speaking of Notepad, you can also right-click text in a document and choose the “search with Bing” option to search the web for that text.