Watch Acer’s 2018 global press conference live

Acer is holding its annual global press conference in New York City today.

Last year the company unveiled its Swift 1Swift 3, Switch 3, and Switch 5 computers at this event, along with the Predator Triton 700 compact gaming laptop.

Along with any new devices Acer unveils at this year’s event, I’m hoping to get some hands-on time with recently announced devices like the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and maybe see if Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is any more useful on a notebook than Microsoft’s Cortana.

While I’ve attended the past few years, I’ve also noticed that WiFi and cellular reception can be a bit on the spotty side during the keynote, so it can be tough to share live updates.

Fortunately, Acer’s going to be live streaming, so you can watch along with me by checking out the video below, or scroll down for the latest updates.

Live dispatches from the Acer press event

As it turns out, WiFi is working pretty well at the moment, so I can tell you that they just announced that the event would start at 11:10AM rather than 11AM as originally scheduled. Will try to post some updates here and/or via Twitter and Facebook once things get started.

