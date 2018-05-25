Liliputing

Vivo’s all-screen phone with pop-out camera launching June 12th

at by 1 Comment

Chinese phone maker Vivo unveiled a sleek concept phone in February, promising a a nearly all-screen device with a notchless design and a slim top bezel… because there’s no camera built into the front of the Vivo Apex.

If you want to snap a selfie or make a video call, you can use a camera that pops out from the case, and which tucks away inside the phone when it’s not in use. Not only does that give the front of the phone a more seamless design, but it also means the camera can’t record you without permission… because it can’t see you.

While Vivo initially described the Apex as a concept device, the company is holding a launch event in China on June 12th for a new phone that sure looks like the Apex… although rumor has it that the phone will be called the Vivo NEX.

This week Vivo released a teaser video showing an all-screen phone with a pop-out camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual rear cameras.

And over the past few days a few photos of the phone in the wild have been making the rounds. While the phone does have a bit of a “chin” on the bottom, the top, left, and right bezels are some of the slimmest around, likely giving the phone one of the highest screen-to-body ratios around.

Vivo is one of the world’s top phone makers, in terms of units shipped. But for the most part the company’s phones are sold in China, so I wouldn’t expect to find the Vivo NEX in US stores anytime soon.

Vivo does have a track record of being ahead-of-the curve with new features though. The company was one of the first to focus on super-thin phones. Vivo was the first to launch a phone with 6GB of RAM. And the company was one of the first with dual front cameras and in-display fingerprint sensors.

So while the Vivo NEX may never come to the United States, I wouldn’t be shocked if we see other phones with similar pop-out cameras in the future.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
zdanee
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That seems slow to start, easy to break, needlessly expensive and most likely makes waterproofing nearly impossible. Hope it has a headphone jack, because if they had the space for this but not for that, than their priorities are all kind of wrong.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago