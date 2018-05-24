Valve says Apple rejected its Steam Link app for iOS

Earlier this month Valve announced it was developing Steam Link apps that would let you stream PC games over a home network to a phone, tablet, or TV. A week later the company released the Android version. And a week after that… the company announced that an iOS version might not be coming anytime soon.

That’s because Valve says Apple hasn’t (and won’t) approve the app for distribution in the App Store.

Theoretically, Valve could released a Steam Link app that would run on jailbroken iOS devices, but it’s more likely that the company will continue to work to try to get Apple to approve the app.

In fact, the company says Apple had already approved the app before Valve publicly announced that it was going to be releasing Steam Link for Android and iOS… but that Apple “revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team.”

It’s unclear what those conflicts are, or what changes Valve would have to make in order for the app to be approved.

via CNET