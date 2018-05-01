Liliputing

US regulators investigate Nintendo Switch patent infringement allegations

at by 6 Comments

Nintendo has a way of thinking outside the box when it comes to game consoles. While Sony and Microsoft tend to duke it out to see who can pack the most power into their latest gaming boxes, Nintendo has focused on oddball features like motion controllers and a balance board (Wii), a dual screen mobile game system (Nintendo DS), and a gaming tablet… with detachable controllers that also functions as a living room console (Switch).

But that last one… might not be as original as you think. Last year Gamevice filed a lawsuit, alleging the Switch infringes on the company’s patents.

Now the US International Trade Commission has announced that it’s investigating another claim from Gamevice, which the company apparently filed in March. While no ruling has been made yet, this could (at least theoretically) affect Nintendo’s ability to sell Switch consoles in the United States.

It’s true, Gamevice did release a tablet designed to work with removable controllers long before Nintendo. Remember the Wikipad? Probably not.

These days the company sells controllers designed to attach to third-party phones and tablets, allowing you to use physical gaming buttons, sticks, and direction pads with iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets.

I doubt anyone would confuse any of the company’s products with a Nintendo Switch. But the question is whether Nintendo is violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which deals with unfair competition when it comes to importing and selling devices that may violate patents, trademarks, or copyrights.

Gamevice is seeking a “limited exclusion order and cease and desist” order, which means if US regulators find merit in the complaint, Nintendo might not be able to sell its latest game console in the US.

via Reuters

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "US regulators investigate Nintendo Switch patent infringement allegations"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
RakSiam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

International Trade Commission, not Internal

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Member
YCAU
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

How about “Intern’al”?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Daniel Zrinyifalvi
Guest
Daniel Zrinyifalvi
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Okay, but Nintendo has a patent on the D-pad. Wait, what do I see there on that Gamevice controller?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Member
ZanetheWise
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Expired.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nate
Guest
Nate
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yeah, expired way back in 2005. That thing is ancient.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Deleted

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 seconds ago