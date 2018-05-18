Ubuntu 18.10 will bring power improvements, new default theme, and more

With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS out the door, the folks at Canonical are starting to talk about plans for the next version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution. Actually, the next two.

Ubuntu 18.04.1 is expected to roll out in July, bringing bug fixes and a few new features including easier access to Thunderbolt settings and support for unlocking a PC with your fingerprint.

Ubuntu 18.10, which is set to launch in October, will bring some bigger under-the-hood changes.

The operating system will continue to use the GNOME desktop environment, but it will have a new default theme called Communitheme, which is, as the name suggests, being developed a community of Ubuntu users and developers.

Canonical also hopes to offer better battery life by exploring options for putting hard drive controllers, USB controllers, and other hardware into a low power state when they’re not needed.

Ubuntu 18.10 will also offer faster first-time startup for apps installed as snaps, support for installing the Chromium web browser as a snap, DLNA media sharing, integration with the KDE Connact Android app for connecting an Ubuntu PC to an Android phone, and a number of software updates, among other things.

Pre-release daily builds of Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish are already available, but most of these changes are probably months away from being included/finalized.