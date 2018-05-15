The Mi Mini PC might be too good to be true (crowdfunding)

Liliputing

Last time I checked in on the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the Mi Mini PC, the folks behind this pocket-sized computer had raised over $350,000 from folks willing to spend $149 or more to reserve an inexpensive, compact, and versatile machine that could run Windows 10 or Android.

That was a week ago. Now the figure is more than $800,000 from over 10,000 backers. But I’m starting to wonder if those backers are going to be disappointed.

As I had previously noted, the Mi Mini PC looks like it’s based on the same design as the Gole1 mini PC I reviewed a few years ago, but the new model has a lower price tag and upgraded specs. That’s… interesting, but not entirely unrealistic for a device that’s launching two years later.

But now the folks behind the campaign are making some additional promises that, frankly, seem rather unrealistic. And I can’t help but wonder if they’re just aimed at getting potential customers to keep throwing money at the campaign.

This week the developer of the project announced a new stretch goal: if the campaign hits $1 million, all units would be upgraded to an Intel Core M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor (up from an Atom x7-Z8750) and 16GB of RAM (up from 8GB).

The upgrades are said to be free for all existing backers and they’re not expected to cause any delays: the Mi Mini PC would still ship in September, 2018 and early backers would still be able to reserve one for just $149.

Sure, that’s supposed to be a promotional price, but even the normal list price of $299 seems rather incredible for a computer with a Core M3 processor, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel touchscreen display.

I’m not saying the Mi Mini Mix won’t ever ship… but color me kind of skeptical at this point. If nothing else, the Atom x7-Z8750 and Core M3-7Y30 processors use different architectures and a fair amount of work would need to take place to alter the design of this little computer before making that change. Core M3 chips are also significantly more expensive than Atom processors.

It also doesn’t help that one of the pictures that’s said to show “the Mini PC production and development facilities where we’re hard at work preparing to make all your Mini PCs” seems to be a stock image.

Anyway, even if the device does ship.. it’s a kind of weird form factor. As I discovered when reviewing the Gole1, despite having a battery and phone-sized display, these mini computers are a bit too thick to really feel like tablets, the screens a bit too small to really serve as laptop replacements, and a bit too underpowered to really use as desktop replacements. They’re kind of jack-of-all-trade/master-of-none devices.

If the Mi Mini PC really does ship, maybe that’s worth spending $149 on. But at this point, I’m a bit skeptical that it’ll happen.

takn
takn
yep its a scam if they promised these specs for that price.

Paul
Paul
https://ark.intel.com/products/95449/Intel-Core-m3-7Y30-Processor-4M-Cache-2_60-GHz-

Definitely a scam. Intel’s pricing on that processor alone is roughly what they’re charging for the whole system.

Pierre Fontaine
Pierre Fontaine
Is it possible that this price that you’ve linked to is per unit? If a company were to purchase these processors in bulk then perhaps the price might come down significantly? Still it might leave very little margin for profit.

Jackfrostvc
Jackfrostvc
The $281 is the per unit price if you buy a minimum of a tray. Which I believe is 1000 SOCs. That said, companies can get the SOC much cheaper than the listed prices. But considering the crowdfunding price is $149 which not only includes the M3-7Y30 SOC but also 16GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Then yeah, that’s hard to see how they can do that for the price. Their explanation is that this low price is a promotion. I guess that means they are taking a hit. That’s if you believe that

Paul
Paul
I don’t see any way this happens. The GPD Win 2 has roughly the same specs – a Core M3, 8GB Ram, a 128 GB SSD (an actual M.2 SSD, not the unknown SSD they’re claiming), and a 1280*720 screen and retails for $700. I don’t see any way this gets shipped to backers at this price and specs or retails for $300. Or if it makes it to production as is, it probably gets stuck in limbo, with backer units being held for years while retail profits pay for them to be made at a loss (like the Coolest Cooler.)

Antony
Antony
These MSRP is nothing to real word bulk prices to manufacturers.
For an example:
Acer Aspire E15 costs $700 with i7-8550U ($409). So, in $291 included 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, nVidia MX150, FullHD display, chassis, battery (up to 15hours), battery charger and even Windows 10 Home license.
And this processor is very so-so, roughly mobile analog for HT-enabled Pentium.

MiniMax
I have the “old” Gole 1 as a holiday backup device for fotos. I would never take it for anything else only on its own. But it has HDMI out and therefore can be attached to any decent hotel tv. For purposes like this the basic “new” hardware – 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage – is more than sufficient. For $ 150 this would be a decent device. The upgrade promises seem to be an ugly scam thing and unbelievable.

evanzel
evanzel
And 50$ for 512GB SSD Upgrade. Doesn’t seem right.

Kernbohrer
Or $10 for a spare 6000 mAh battery, including case and shipping.

Daniel Zrinyifalvi
Daniel Zrinyifalvi
As we speak 16GB of RAM costs more let alone the CPU. Also being on Indiegogo instead of Kickstarter is a red flag. Not that Kickstarter is a guarantee that the project delivers, but Indiegogo hosts more scam than real projects. PGS, Smatch Z, etc…

hwakeye
hwakeye
Someone post the link of this article on the project comments, and it seems disappeared in a short time. Do the project campaigners of Indiegogo have permissions to delete comments?

Baked AndAwake (Baked and Awake)
I got here by seeing a link to this article while viewing it from the indiegogo mobile app. I happened to be sitting here at my desk so I threw it into a search engine instead. Color me stupid but I was hoping prices were continuing to come down on hardware that could affordably deliver this (admittedly entry level to midrange netbook form factor) type of performance (web browsing, media server, social media band aid) and features (aux and HDMI out, ports, etc) for under what we’ve been paying up to now. Look at some of these smartphone companies and the crazy stuff they are shipping for under $200 all the time. Yeah, I backed it. I just hope I didn’t throw away $170ish bucks. I did the VIP early buy in at like $118 and then went and bit again at the SSD upgrade- I was already committed. Sigh..
hwakeye
hwakeye
Another comment mentioned this article has disappeared, I think it’s a scam clearly, so I just requested for refund my orders.

Dima Karelin
Dima Karelin
Can you please tell how did you do that, cause i want to do the same

hwakeye
hwakeye
You can find a refund button in your order page.

zosh
zosh
Ah, another day, another crowdfunding campaign promising the sky on IndieGogo. It’s going to be an expensive lesson for a lot of people, and a lot of heartache. But I can’t say I’m not looking forward to see this trainwreck unfold, with the appropriate amount of popcorn in hand. A fool and his money …

Darren Enns
I am following (but not yet contributing to) the campaign myself, and would like to ask questions there, but cannot until I am a participant 🙁
I would dearly love this all to be true, and that the ‘M3-7Y30 CPU/16 GB RAM’ target be achieved — so is there anything I can do (other than to be skeptical) to validate this as genuine before participating — or not?

zosh
zosh
“I would dearly love this all to be true” Yes, that’s what they are banking on. And in this case: make bank on. Here’s the rub. However unlikely, let’s assume that this is a real product. If they – as a tiny startup with their first project in the market – can produce this item at this cost … anyone can. Never mind the big players who are actually able to eat a loss in the beginning, just think of the Chinese, the kings of producing something down to a cost. Naturally, you are tempted to buy into the so-called “first mover”, the first one to bring something “revolutionary” to the market. It’s a natural inclination we have to be part of something new, something exciting. And we like to root for the underdog. But there’s only two possible outcomes with products like these: Either it turns out to be… Read more »
DeathStrike1
Dragonfly Futurefon

Same indiegogo platform. Indiegogo did nothing to stop this, even promoted that product.

Sean C
Maybe they have an outside investor willing to inject them with funds if their campaign hit’s 1 million dollars? Idk probably not

