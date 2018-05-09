System76 launches a 4.4 pound Linux laptop with 6-core Intel CPU, NVIDIA graphics (Oryx Pro)

Linux computer maker System76 launched its first laptops with 8th-gen Intel Core processors last year. Those computers featured quad-core, 15 watt processors based on Intel’s Kaby Lake Refresh architecture. But now System76 is taking pre-orders for a laptop that packs much more power.

The updated System76 Oryx Pro features an Intel Core i7-8750H hexa-core, 45 watt processor and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce 1070 graphics.

The notebook is available with Ubuntu 18.04 Linux or the company’s own Pop!_OS, which is based on Ubuntu. And despite featuring a 15.6 inch display and high-end hardware, the Oryx Pro measures just about 0.7 inches thick and weighs just under 4.4 pounds.

It’s not cheap though: prices start at about $1599.

For that price you get a model with NVIDIA GeForce 1060 graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 250GB solid state drive, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel matte IPS display.

But if you can afford the upgrades, the Oryx Pro can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 5TB of storage (with a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and a 4TB 2.5″ SATA SSD).

The company also plans to offer a 4K display option, but it doesn’t seem to be available yet.

Other features include two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, HDMI and DisplayPort 1.3 jacks, stereo speakers, a headset jack, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth, a backlit keyboard, and a 55 Wh battery.

All told, the computer seems pretty competitive (on paper at least), with the latest Coffee Lake-H laptops from Dell, HP, Asus, MSI, and others. But one key difference is that most of those laptops will ship with Windows 10, while the System76 Oryx Pro is designed to run GNU/Linux software.

via Phoronix