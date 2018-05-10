System76 Galago Pro Linux laptop now comes with 13 or 14 inch display options

Linux computer company System76 is updating its smallest laptop. The Galago Pro first launched early last year, got a processor update in the fall, and now it’s getting a new display option.

Normally when we talk about display options, we mean things like resolution or touch panel options. But System76 is offering two different screen sizes for the new Galago Pro. You can buy a model with a 13.3 inch or a 14 inch display, but both laptops are the same size. The 14 inch model just has slimmer screen bezels.

If you opt for the 14 inch screen you get a 1080p matte IPS display. Th 13.3 inch display option gets you a 3200 x 1800 pixel screen (which also appears to be the shinier option).

Either way, the laptop measures about 13″ x 8.9″ x 0.56″ and weighs 2.87 pounds.

The notebook supports Intel Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U processor options, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and up to 6TB of solid state storage.

It has a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, HDMI and Ethernet jacks, and a backlit keyboard. There’s a 720p webcam and a 35.3 Wh battery.

The Galago Pro ships with a choice of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or System76’s Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, which is based on Ubuntu.

via BetaNews