Sony’s 10.3 inch Digital Paper tablet coming to America for $600

Sony unveiled its new 10.3 inch Digital Paper device in Japan last month, and now the company has announced that it’s coming to America this summer.
The Sony DPT-C1 is a slate that measures 0.23 inches thick, weighs about half a pound, and which has a 10.3 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink display. It supports touch input and comes with a stylus allowing you to jot notes, highlight text, or draw pictures.
It’s up for pre-order from Amazon and B&H for $600, and the Sony DPT-C1 is expected to start shipping June 21st.
The new device is about $100 cheaper than Sony’s other current Digital Paper device, the 13.3 inch DPT-RP1, which sells for $700. Sony says the larger model is “letter-sized,” while the new, smaller version is “notebook sized.”
Both have sunlight readable displays, long battery life, and a non-slip surface that Sony says provides a paper-like writing experience. The included stylus also comes with two different tips, one offering a paper-like feel, and the other designed to be more pen-like.
The Digital Paper devices have 16GB of built-in storage, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2, as well as updated software that includes new features including automatic page rotation, support for interactive PDF and smart forms, and a page thumbnails mode that lets you see up to 16 pages at once.
Sony also offers a Digital Paper Mobile app for Android and iOS, allowing you to transfer documents between a Digital Paper tablet and your phone, and Windows and Mac users can save documents, web pages, or other content as a PDF and transfer it to Digital Paper for viewing or marking up on the go.
There’s also support for sending content from Digital Paper to a projector… but it’s a bit clunky since it involves
- Installing a Digital Paper app on a Mac or PC
- Connecting Digital Paper to that computer via USB, Bluetooth or WiFi
- Hooking that computer up to a projector
It seems like it’d be easier just to transfer your documents to a computer first and then connect that to a projector.
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Sony’s 10.3 inch Digital Paper tablet coming to America for $600"
If something like this ever comes down to a quarter of the current price and adds a microSD card slot, I will look at buying one. At this point it is just a curiosity.
I don’t need the microSD slot, but otherwise I agree with bolomkxxviii. But I really like the idea of a pdf reader with stylus functionality. I could really use this for work.
the microSD card would come in handy if you wanted to load up a bunch of technical manuals quickly.
Very True, but I would prefer to plug the tablet into the computer and drag and drop or transfer the documents via wifi. Less for me to lose
I don’t understand why these cost so much. I would have guessed several years ago that we’d be at perhaps $200 for something typical sheet paper size by now.
At this point the boat might well have been missed for massive adoption. Students are used to taking notes on laptops and tablets now. I personally don’t know how people type notes, though I suppose it depends on what you are studying. Too many charts, graphs, diagrams, etc… I always thought.
17″ would be most useful to me. 13.3″ is acceptable, but this size just doesn’t seem worth it at only $100 less than the 13.3″ model.
The most impressive thing about the 10.3″ display is the weight at about 8.5 ounces. (The 13.3″ comes in at 12.3 ounces which is pretty good too). Every little bit helps when holding the device for extended periods.
One thing I really like about Amazon’s solution – in their Kindle Oasis – is that they considered the importance of a bezel for relieving some of the “pull” of the device. Sure… it looks a bit funny bit it’s practical and makes for a better experience.
Sony didn’t seem to take this into consideration with their slim bezel design. They favored ‘fashion over substance’ here.
Still waiting for a super lightweight *color* e-ink display…
Colour + 16bit grey scale display, lower price (€400 is becoming reasonable), more file formats than only PDF, fluent inking, permanently updated current OS (if not even Windows 10 Pro or Linux), browser, no distracting N-symbol on the front, USB-C and we would have the perfect devices 10 or 13″. These things are getting interesting but they are not quite there yet. I am starting to have great hopes for the next or second-next generations. Currently they are still test balloons and tech toys with premium prices caused by missing competition – they must become real competitors for tablets.