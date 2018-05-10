SNK confirms a Neo Geo Mini portable retro arcade console is coming soon

We had a pretty good idea it was coming, but SNK has officially confirmed that it plans to launch a tiny version of its classic Neo Geo arcade system.

The miniature replica measures about 6.3″ x 53″ x 4.3″ and weighs about 1.3 pounds, has a 3.5 inch display, and features arcade-style buttons and a joystick.

It also has HDMI output, so you can hook the system up to a TV when you get tired of looking at the tiny built-in display. And there are two ports for connecting external controllers.

SNK hasn’t announced the price or ship date yet, but the company has confirmed that the system will come with 40 games preloaded and that there will be two versions of the mini console, a more colorful one for sale in Asian countries, and a slightly more muted model (there’s no red on the case) for the rest of the world.

The game list isn’t official yet but YouTuber Spawn Wave gave us an early look last week, so we can probably expect to see a bunch of Metal Slug, King of Fighters, and Samurai Showdown titles, among others.

via Dual Shockers and Kotaku