Sirin Labs Finney is a blockchain smartphone with flagship specs (and pricing)

Sirin Labs plans to launch a “blockchain smartphone” called the Finney later this year, offering a flagship Android device that also happens to have dedicated hardware that lets it work as a secure “cold storage” crypto wallet for storing cryptocurrency data.

In other words, it’s both a smartphone and a secure blockchain-based device for authenticating transactions made via Bitcoin or other digital cryptocurrencies. And you’re really, really going to want to make sure not to drop it in a toilet or leave it in the back seat of a taxi.

The Finney phone is expected to go on sale later this year for around $1,000 and while Sirin Labs has been talking about the phone for a while, the company hadn’t revealed the full spec sheet… until today.

According to Cryptoninjas and Engadget, here’s what we can expect from the phone:

6 inch, 18:9 display with 402 pixels per inch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

12MP rer camera and 8MP front camera

3,000 mAh battery

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and LTE Cat 22

Fingerprint sensor

MicroSD card slot

Metal frame and Gorilla Glass screen

IP52 splash-resistance

Android 8.1 with Google mobile certification

The cold storage wallet is said to be secure, tamper-resistant, and separate from the rest of the phone’s hardware, which means even if you install Android Malware, your crypto should be uncompromised.