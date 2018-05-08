Sirin Labs plans to launch a “blockchain smartphone” called the Finney later this year, offering a flagship Android device that also happens to have dedicated hardware that lets it work as a secure “cold storage” crypto wallet for storing cryptocurrency data.
In other words, it’s both a smartphone and a secure blockchain-based device for authenticating transactions made via Bitcoin or other digital cryptocurrencies. And you’re really, really going to want to make sure not to drop it in a toilet or leave it in the back seat of a taxi.
The Finney phone is expected to go on sale later this year for around $1,000 and while Sirin Labs has been talking about the phone for a while, the company hadn’t revealed the full spec sheet… until today.
According to Cryptoninjas and Engadget, here’s what we can expect from the phone:
- 6 inch, 18:9 display with 402 pixels per inch
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- 12MP rer camera and 8MP front camera
- 3,000 mAh battery
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and LTE Cat 22
- Fingerprint sensor
- MicroSD card slot
- Metal frame and Gorilla Glass screen
- IP52 splash-resistance
- Android 8.1 with Google mobile certification
The cold storage wallet is said to be secure, tamper-resistant, and separate from the rest of the phone’s hardware, which means even if you install Android Malware, your crypto should be uncompromised.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Sirin Labs Finney is a blockchain smartphone with flagship specs (and pricing)"
Crypo wallet on a SD card, with a physical switch push the SD card onto the phone contacts. The SD card is backed-up to off-line storage. That is how I would do it…. keep it cold.
I use a low end android phone without a sim card. Just as cold as an SD card but more useful.
Failing to see the point of this. If the wallet is separate from the phone hardware, you could just make a phone case that accomplishes the same thing and doesn’t cost $1000 for a phone from an unproven manufacturer.