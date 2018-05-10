Report: Google Pixel watch coming this fall (along with Pixel 3 and new Pixel Buds)

Google’s third-gen Pixel smartphones are coming this fall, which isn’t really much of a surprise. But Evan Blass says that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL aren’t the only new devices Google will launch later this year.

The company is also expected to introduce an updated version of its Pixel Buds wireless earbuds and the first Pixel smartwatch.

While I’m excited to see the new design and new features coming to Google’s flagship phones, I’m pretty happy with my Pixel 2 and it’d take a lot for me to see any reason to upgrade for at least a few years.

The most intriguing thing is probably the watch. Google has offered an Android-based operating system for smartwatches for years, but up until now the company has been content to let third-party companies build their on hardware for Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) devices.

Google’s entry into this space could be a sign that the company is rolling up its sleeves and figuring that if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. After all, it’s not like Wear OS devices are flying off the shelves today. But it could also just be Google looking to flesh out its flagship line of devices so that you can buy a Google-branded watch, phones, and Chromebook (but unless something changes, you’ll still need to go with a third-party device if you want an Android tablet or Android TV device).

Update: WinFuture reports that Google is working on 3 Pixel-branded watches, code-named Triton, Ling, and Sardine. All three are said to use Qualcomm’s next-gen processor for wearables, the Snapdragon 3100. The new chipset is said to feature new power management features for longer battery life, among other things.