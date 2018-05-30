Report: Dell developing a dual-screen Windows on ARM device

Rumor has it that Microsoft is working on some sort of dual-display device with an ARM-based processor and Windows software that may or may not be the long-rumored Surface Phone. But it looks like Microsoft’s not the only company developing a device with those specs.

WinFuture reports that Dell might also working on a dual-screen Windows device that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt says he’s seen documents indicating that Dell has been working on a Windows 10 device code-named “Januss” since mid-2017. While it’s still under development, as of a few months ago it was said to feature two displays.

As a work-in-progress device, it’s possible the Dell Januss could be canceled, delayed, or changed beyond all recognition… if the leaked details are accurate it in the first place. But according to Quandt’s information, it’s expected to feature at least one USB Type-C port for charging and data, multiple cameras, and tablet-like sensors including a compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

It’s also expected to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor, which is interesting for a few reasons. First, Qualcomm hasn’t actually announced that chip yet. Second, rumor has it that the new processor is basically a Snapdragon 845 that’s been designed specifically for Windows 10 devices. Among other things, it’s expected to run at higher frequencies than the smartphone version of the chip.

While it’s unclear if the Dell Januss is a phone, a tablet, or some sort of hybrid laptop/tablet with a touchscreen display, it will most likely be an “always connected” device with an integrated 4G LTE modem. That would put it in the same category as other Windows on ARM devices such as the HP Envy x2, Lenovo Miix 630, and Asus NovaGo… although the Snapdragon 850 chip should bring a significant performance boost, and the dual-screen design could open up a whole new way to interact with mobile computing devices.