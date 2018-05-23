Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 710 chip for mid-range phones

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 710 processor is designed to offer faster performance, improved graphics, longer battery life, and better network performance than last year’s Snapdragon 660.

The new processor is the first member of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 700 series, which the company says brings premium features to “high-tier” phones. In other words, as the name suggests, the Snapdragon 710 sits somewhere between the upper mid-range Snapdragon 600 series and the flagship-level Snapdragon 800 series.

Qualcomm is launching the Snapdragon 710 today, and phones powered by the new processor are expected to ship in the second half of 2018.

The Snapdragon 710 is a 10nm octa-core processor with two high-performance 2.2 GHz CPU cores and six 1.7 GHz “efficiency” cores based on Qualcomm’s Kryo 636 architecture.

It has Adreno 616 graphics and a Qualcomm Spectra 250 ISP for improved graphics performance, reduced power consumption while recording 4K video, and support for hardware-accelerated noise reduction, image stabilization, and depth-sensing image and video capture.

The processor features a Qualcomm X5 LTE modem with support for 4G LTE download speeds up to 800 MBps, as well as 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.

Qualcomm says the chip also offers twice the AI performance of the Snapdragon 660, thanks to a new multi-core AI Engine that draws on the chip’s Kryo CPU, Adreno Visual processing subsystem, and Qualcomm Hexagon DSP. The AI Engine can be used to assist with things like face unlock, video style transfers, and software-based portrait-mode photography (where the background is blurred and the foreground stays in focus).

The new chip is also the first Qualcomm processor outside of the company’s 800-series to feature support for 4K HDR video and applications, and it supports uncompressed 10-bit color for up to 1.07 billion colors.