Pervasive Displays launches 12.2 inch color ePaper display… but probably not for eReaders or tablets

A small, but vocal, group of folks have been clamoring for color eReaders for years, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon. Sure, Amazon and a few other companies continue to crank out both entry-level eReaders and high-end models with premium specs, but they all tend to have grayscale displays.

But that doesn’t mean color ePaper is dead. Pervasive Displays just unveiled a new 12.2 inch electronic paper display that supports color… and by color, I mean it uses E Ink’s Spectra technology to do black, white, and one other color… in this case, red.

So what would you use this low-power, high-contrast, sunlight readable display for? Signage, most likely, with Pervasive Displays suggesting it could be used in retail, point of sales, office automation, or healthcare applications.

The display has a resolution of 960 x 768, which means it has just about 103 pixels per inch. It’s

The pixel density and limited color support mean that this isn’t a display you’d really want to use for digital magazines, color eBooks, or other entertainment applications. But the extra color could add a bit of pop to signs.

And since the screen is easy to read in sunlight and doesn’t use any power to display a persistent image, it could be used for outdoor signage or for public transit or other devices that are in motion through a range of environments and lighting conditions.

But if you want to read full-color content on a handheld device, you’re probably still best off with a tablet rather than an eReader.