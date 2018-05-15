Oppo’s Realme1 smartphone hits India this month for $130 and up

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is launching a new line of budget phones under the Realme brand, starting with the Realme1: a phone with semi-premium specs and a budget price tag.

The phone features a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display (with a slim top bezel rather than a notch), a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, and Android 8.1-based software.

It’ll be available exclusively at Amazon India when the phone goes on sale May 25th for RS 8990 (~$130) and up.

The Realme1 is expected to come in three prices/configurations:

3GB RAM/32GB storage for $130

4GB RAM/64GB storage for $160

6GB RAM/128GB storage for $205

While it may not have the fastest processor on the market or the highest-resolution display, those are pretty impressive specs for the prices. Budget smartphones have come a long way in recent years.

The company is also highlighting some of the phones AI-centric features including a software-based portrait mode (with blurred backgrounds), support for AR stickers, and a smart battery manager feature that automatically suspends background apps that are unnecessarily drawing power.

The Realm1 features a 3,410 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera with face unlock support. It has a microSD card slot as well a dual SIM support.

But there’s no fingerprint sensor, no NFC, and the phone has a micro USB port rather than a newer USB Type-C port.

via The Mobile Indian and GSM Arena