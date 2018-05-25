OpenSUSE Leap 15 released (Linux with enterprise features)

The latest version of OpenSUSE is out today, bringing a new installer, improvements for cloud usage, and support for the GNOME and KDE desktop environments.

OpenSUSE Leap 15 is also more closely aligned with SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), making it easy for users to migrate from the community-based operating system to the professional version that offers better stability and long-term support, among other things.

If you’re wondering why this version of OpenSUSE is called Leap 15 when the last one was 42, it’s because the developers wanted to bring the name back in line with SLE, which is currently at version 15.

The plan is to continue releasing minor updates once a year for the next three years, so the current version is OpenSUSE Leap 15.0 and it’ll be followed by version 15.1 in a year, and so on.

OpenSUSE is a free and open source GNU/Linux distribution available for PCs and servers, and the latest version includes a number of updated packages, an updated disk partitioner, a new firewall management utility, and a bunch of other changes that you can read more about in the release announcement and release notes.

via Distrowatch