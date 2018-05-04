OnePlus 6 smartphone specs leaked by TENAA

Chinese phone maker OnePlus is set to unveil its next phone on May 16th, but thanks to a series of leaks (and info released by OnePlus), we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Now details posted to TENAA, China’s wireless regulatory site, confirm some of those details.

Basically the OnePlus 6 will look… a lot like other 2018 flagships, with a few minor differences.

The phone’s expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It will have a 3,300 mAh battery and ship with Android 8.1 software.

On the back of the phone you’ll find dual cameras: one with a 20MP sensor and another with a 16MP sensor. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera.

Like many other high-end phones launched in the past year, the OnePlus 6 will have a “notch,” with the screen wrapping around a cut-out for the camera. This allows the time and status notifications to be shown at the same level as the camera, giving you more screen space… although some folks hate notch designs because it looks like a piece of your screen is missing when viewing full screen videos and other content.

OnePlus does plan to offer software that lets you hide the notch by painting black bars on the screen when you’re looking at photos or videos.

Anyway, the OnePlus 6 should have a 6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. That’s a lower resolution than you get with the latest phones from Samsung, LG, and others. But that’s not all that surprising from a company that’s been sticking with 1080p screens for the past few years, even as its competitors crank up the pixel density.

There’s still no word on the price or ship date for the new phone yet, but we should get those details when the phone is officially unveiled in a few weeks.

