GPD isn’t the only company making mini laptops with 7 inch displays. A company called One Netbook has a new mini notebook that looks suspiciously similar to the GPD Pocket at first glance, but the One Netbook One Mix Yoga has a few distinguishing characteristics… Including a touchscreen display, a convertible design that lest you use the computer in laptop or tablet modes, and support for pressure-sensitivie pen input.
On the down side, it has a less powerful processor than the GPD Pocket. But on the upside, it’s cheaper.
The One Mix Yoga is up for pre-order from Geekbuying for $460.
The little laptop features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It also has a USB Type-C port, a micro USB port, micro HDMI and 3.5mm audio Jack’s, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0. There’s also a micro SD card slot for up to 128GB of removeavke storage. The computer has a 6,500 mAh battery and charges via the USB-C port.
The One Mix Yoga weighs about 1.1 pounds and measures about .67 inches thick. It has a 360 degree hinge that allows you to rotate the screen, and the digital oen supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.
13 Comments on "One Mix Yoga is a 7 inch, pocket-sized laptop… and tablet"
Hey, that’s the same keyboard. :O
Well… Just one question: why not Core-Y processor? Linux has difficulties on Atom CPUs…
I agree. I’m hoping GPD released a Pocket 2 closer to the Win 2 with a Core-Y, a front-facing camera, and a Micro SD slot.
Nice to see more devices like these. The company should change their name though.
Yeah. Lenovo probably won’t like this.
I agree, “Netbook” has a negative connotation.
Using “Mix” and “Yoga” in the product’s name is, I guess, intentional to get people confused that it’s from Lenovo but that’s standard practice in China and I don’t see that going away anytime soon.
It’s nice that it has a backlit keyboard.
Is the active pen stowable on the device itself? I like the backlit keyboard and micro SD card slot. I think the 360 degree folding feature would be useful during lazy bed/couch use to prevent overheating due to putting on a soft surface.
I’m not sure about the infrared mouse though. I’ve used one on way back on the Viliv N5. The constant swiping was cumbersome. A nub/trackstick/trackpoint is more usable for me.
That micro USB port is a concern though. I hope this thing is chargeable via the USB 3.0 Type-C port at a faster rate than the typical micro-USB 2.0 rates.
It would be nice if it had an LTE (Verizon) option.
For those interested, it’s a 323dpi display.
I’d like to see how hard it is to type in comparison with a Sony P11Z (222dpi) and i still hope there will be a worthy replacement for the Sony, one day. This one doesn’t seem like it.
Amen- thank goodness my P is still kicking. The GPD Pocket (same size screen) does check a lot of the same boxes, but you have to make some config changes to get user interface things to be readable at distance. If you need that long landscape mode that the P has, skip this.
Almost perfect, but I wouldnt pay $50 for a z8350, garbage.
I hope these small non-gaming targeted devices do well enough so that some “premium” models come out as well. Of course at an expected higher price. At least for me, that’d be 4G, an Intel Core SoC, mSATA/M.2 SSD and replaceable battery. Thunderbolt would be nice but not a big deal.