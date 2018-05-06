Liliputing

One Mix Yoga is a 7 inch, pocket-sized laptop… and tablet

at by

GPD isn’t the only company making mini laptops with 7 inch displays. A company called One Netbook has a new mini notebook that looks suspiciously similar to the GPD Pocket at first glance, but the One Netbook One Mix Yoga has a few distinguishing characteristics… Including a touchscreen display, a convertible design that lest you use the computer in laptop or tablet modes, and support for pressure-sensitivie pen input.

On the down side, it has a less powerful processor than the GPD Pocket. But on the upside, it’s cheaper.

The One Mix Yoga is up for pre-order from Geekbuying for $460.

The little laptop features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also has a USB Type-C port, a micro USB port, micro HDMI and 3.5mm audio Jack’s, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0. There’s also a micro SD card slot for up to 128GB of removeavke storage. The computer has a 6,500 mAh battery and charges via the USB-C port.

The One Mix Yoga weighs about 1.1 pounds and measures about .67 inches thick. It has a 360 degree hinge that allows you to rotate the screen, and the digital oen supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

via TabletMonkeys

13 Comments on "One Mix Yoga is a 7 inch, pocket-sized laptop… and tablet"

ldrn
ldrn
Hey, that’s the same keyboard. :O

8 hours ago
Antony
Antony
Antony
Well… Just one question: why not Core-Y processor? Linux has difficulties on Atom CPUs…

7 hours ago
8BitKid
8BitKid
I agree. I’m hoping GPD released a Pocket 2 closer to the Win 2 with a Core-Y, a front-facing camera, and a Micro SD slot.

6 hours ago
mike
Guest
mike
Nice to see more devices like these. The company should change their name though.

7 hours ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog
Yeah. Lenovo probably won’t like this.

6 hours ago
emanual
Guest
emanual
I agree, “Netbook” has a negative connotation.

Using “Mix” and “Yoga” in the product’s name is, I guess, intentional to get people confused that it’s from Lenovo but that’s standard practice in China and I don’t see that going away anytime soon.

6 hours ago
tak
Guest
tak
It’s nice that it has a backlit keyboard.

6 hours ago
mortus
Guest
mortus
Is the active pen stowable on the device itself? I like the backlit keyboard and micro SD card slot. I think the 360 degree folding feature would be useful during lazy bed/couch use to prevent overheating due to putting on a soft surface.

I’m not sure about the infrared mouse though. I’ve used one on way back on the Viliv N5. The constant swiping was cumbersome. A nub/trackstick/trackpoint is more usable for me.

That micro USB port is a concern though. I hope this thing is chargeable via the USB 3.0 Type-C port at a faster rate than the typical micro-USB 2.0 rates.

6 hours ago
emanual
Guest
emanual
It would be nice if it had an LTE (Verizon) option.

6 hours ago
Silly
Guest
Silly
For those interested, it’s a 323dpi display.
I’d like to see how hard it is to type in comparison with a Sony P11Z (222dpi) and i still hope there will be a worthy replacement for the Sony, one day. This one doesn’t seem like it.

5 hours ago
seano
Guest
seano
Amen- thank goodness my P is still kicking. The GPD Pocket (same size screen) does check a lot of the same boxes, but you have to make some config changes to get user interface things to be readable at distance. If you need that long landscape mode that the P has, skip this.

3 hours ago
Member
A.i. Wintermute
Almost perfect, but I wouldnt pay $50 for a z8350, garbage.

5 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron
I hope these small non-gaming targeted devices do well enough so that some “premium” models come out as well. Of course at an expected higher price. At least for me, that’d be 4G, an Intel Core SoC, mSATA/M.2 SSD and replaceable battery. Thunderbolt would be nice but not a big deal.

4 hours ago