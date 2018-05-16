Nokia X6 launches next week for $200 and up (in China)

As expected, HMD is reviving the Nokia X series of smartphones, starting with the Nokia X6. It’s the company’s first phone with a 19:9 aspect ratio display and a screen that wraps around the camera. In other words, it has a notch.

The good news is that this lets Nokia cram a 5.8 inch display into a relatively compact phone. And the rest of the phone’s specs look pretty nice too: the Nokia X6 has dual rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and at least 4GB of RAM.

There’s no word on when you’ll be able to buy the phone in the US, Europe, or other regions, but it goes on sale in China on May 21st for 1,299 yuan and up, which is about $204 at current exchange rates.

HMD will offer a few different configurations:

4GB/32GB for 1,299 yuan (~$204)

4GB/64GB for 1,499 yuan (~$235)

6GB/64GB for $1,699 yuan (~$267)

Each version features the same 2280 x 1080 pixel display, 16MP color + 5MP monochrome rear camera system, 16MP front-facing camera, and 3,060 mAh battery.

The phone has a USB Type-C port and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back as well as support for face unlock. And the Nokia X6 has a microSD card slot (that can also be used as a second SIM card slot if you don’t need removable storage).

