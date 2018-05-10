Nokia X details (and pictures) show up at TENAA

HMD is scheduled to launch its next smartphone on May 16th. It’s probably called the Nokia X, or maybe the Nokia X6. Either way, we now have a pretty good idea of what to expect thanks to a listing at China’s TENAA website, not to mention leaked hands-on photos.

Like a lot of recent Nokia-branded phones, it seems like a device with upper mid-range specs… but this is also expected to be the first Nokia phone with a notch, for better or worse.

The phone is said to sport a 5.8 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel display with a cut-out for the front-facing camera.

It’s powered by an unspecified 1.8 GHz octa-core processor (possibly a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6xx series chip). And it looks like the phone will be available with 32GB or 64GB of storage and 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM.

It has dual rear cameras, a 3,000 mAh battery, and the Nokia X will ship with Android 8.1 software.

via GizmoChina and slashleaks