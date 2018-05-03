Liliputing

Nokia 6.1 launches in the US on May 6th for $269

5 Comments

After launching in China this January, and getting a global launch a month later, the 2nd-gen Nokia 6 smartphone is coming to America next week.

It’ll be called the Nokia 6.1 in the United States, and the phone goes on sale for $269 at Best Buy and Amazon starting May 6th.

The new phone features upper mid-range specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, a 16MP rear camera with ZEISS optics, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

You can also use both cameras as the same time for “Dual-Sight” photos or videos.

The Nokia 6.1 also features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a fingerprint reader, a 3,000 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and fast charging support. You should be able to get a 50 percent charge by plugging the phone in for about a half hour.

HMD says the phone features a 6000 series aluminum chassis and a Gorilla Glass screen.

The Nokia 6.1 ships with Android Oreo software, and it’s an Android One device, which means it runs near-stock Android software and should get monthly security updates and major operating system updates shortly after they’re released by Google.

The only catch is that the phone will be sold unlocked with support for GSM carriers, which means it’ll work with AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon or Sprint (although that last one might eventually become moot if Sprint and T-Mobile merge).

kutturkuttur
kutturkuttur
That’s a *really good* spec sheet for the price point.

7 hours ago
bolomkxxviii
bolomkxxviii
I wish it had an OLED display. It is not a deal breaker though. I am going to wait a bit after it is released to see “real world” reviews. This is most likely going to be my next phone. It checks all the boxes in what I want/need in a phone.

6 hours ago
e1e1
Nice!

4 hours ago
MrJazz
Already preordered it from Amazon! The only real negative for me is no notification LED.
Early reviews suggest a pedestrian camera, but with the Zeiss name on it, I’m hoping for improvements via firmware.

3 hours ago
john
john
Bothered a bit by the naming. Should be called The Nokia 5.5. I wonder if 6+” phones are a driving force (or selling point these days) and Nokia is being purposely ambiguous. I say this as a fan of larger phones that would love to more options above the 6.5″ line.

9 seconds ago