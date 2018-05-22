MediaTek launches Helio P22 chip for mid-range phones with “premium” features

MediaTek’s latest smartphone chip is an octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor designed for mid-range phones, but the chip maker says it brings some premium features including support for the company’s NeuroPilot artificial intelligence framework for accelerated camera features, among other things.

The MediaTek Helio P22 is also manufactured using a 12nm process, which the company says is a first for mid-range smartphone chips.

MediaTek says AI features help with things like using facial recognition to login to a phone, or automatic scene selection when taking photos.

Speaking of photos, the Helio P22 can support phones with dual cameras (up to 13MP +8MP at 30 frames per second), allowing you to take portrait-style photographs with the foreground in focus and the background blurred.

The chip also features support for 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE with dual SIM support. But in case you needed a reminder that this is not a processor aimed at high-end phones, MediaTek notes it supports devices with screen resolutions up to 1600 x 720 pixels (which is basically the equivalent of a 720p screen if you add some extra pixels to give it a 20:9 aspect ratio).