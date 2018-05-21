LG Q7 smartphones are mid-rangers with premium features including IP68 water resistance

Last year’s LG Q6 smartphone was a budget device that borrowed some design elements from the more expensive LG G6. Apparently it was popular enough for LG to continue the tradition this year.

A few weeks ago the company unveiled the LG G7 ThinQ high-end smartphone, and LG says it’ll be accompanied by a cheaper set of LG Q7 series smartphones.

They’re not as powerful as the LG G7 ThinQ, and they have lower-resolution displays. But the new phones do have some premium touches including an IP68 water and dust resistance design, a fingerprint sensor, and a 2:1 aspect ratio display (with bezels, but no notch).

The new LG Q7 sereis phones also feature Hi-Fi audio and updated camera features including a portrait mode and a QLens feature that uses AI for image recognition and searching.

LG says there will be three different configurations of the LG Q7:

LG Q7a with 3GB RAM/32GB storage/13MP rear and 5MP wide-angle front camera

with 3GB RAM/32GB storage/13MP rear and 5MP wide-angle front camera LG Q7 with 3GBRAM/32GB storage/13MP rear camera/8MP or 5MP wide-angle front camera

with 3GBRAM/32GB storage/13MP rear camera/8MP or 5MP wide-angle front camera LG Q7+ with 4GB RAM/64GB storage/16MP rear camera/8MP or 5MP wide-angle front camera

All three models have a 5.5 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a 3,000 mAh battery, 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a USB 2.0 Type-C prot, and a microSD card reader for up to 2TB of removable storage.

LG says processor options include a 1.5 GHz octa-core or 1.8 GHz octa-core chip, but the company hasn’t said which chips it’s using. The fact that this is one of the few devices LG has announced recently that doesn’t have the ThinQ brand attached to it suggests that these phones won’t exactly be artificial intelligence powerhouses.

