Lenovo may be developing a Yoga Book 2 Pro for some reason

The Lenovo Yoga Book was probably one of the strangest computers to launch in 2016. At first glance, the Yoga Book looks like a laptop with a convertible design that lets you tuck the keyboard behind the screen for use in tablet mode,

But take a closer look and you’ll notice something funny about the keyboard: it’s not really a keyboard.

Instead, the Yoga Book features a “Create Pad,” which is basically a touch-sensitive Wacom tablet that you can use with a digital pen for writing or drawing. There’s also a “halo keyboard” mode that you can enable by tapping a button to display the outlines of virtual keys that you can hit with your fingers.

Lenovo offered the Yoga Book with a choice of Windows or Android software, with prices starting at $499 at launch. In 2017 Lenovo introduced a cheaper model with a bigger screen.

And now it seems like a 2nd-gen Yoga Book could be on the way.

On the one hand, that’s not surprising. When Lenovo launched the first Yoga Book devices, the company said it was pushing this new form factor for a new category of devices, with plans to launch a number of models in the coming years.

On the other hand, the Yoga Book has never received stellar reviews, the keyboard is kind of tough to get used to, and Lenovo already scrapped plan to launch a Chrome OS Yoga Book.

That said, a recent listing at the Bluetooth SIG website describes a new Lenovo Precision Pen that’s designed to work with an unannounced device called a YogaBook2 Pro.

It’s hard to imagine that’s anything other than a next-gen Yoga Book.

There’s no word on what new features the latest model has. The name suggests that it’ll be another convertible tablet/notebook-style device with pen input. I would expect a processor upgrade (the original Yoga Book had an Intel Atom Cherry Trail processor). And maybe Lenovo has figured out how to make a Wacom tablet that’s actually comfortable to use as a keyboard… or maybe the company has a new design for its 2nd-gen model.

But Lenovo already sells a number of convertible notebooks with physical keyboards under its Yoga and ThinkPad Yoga lines, so if the company is keeping the Yoga Book name alive, it seems likely that there will be something to differentiate this new computer from Lenovo’s other notebooks. So maybe the Create Pad is coming back.

via TabletMonkeys