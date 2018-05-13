Lenovo laptop with 10nm Intel Cannon Lake CPU launches (in China)

Intel may not expect to ramp up mass production of its 10nm processors until 2019, but the company says some of its first 10nm chips are already shipping… and it looks like Lenovo is already taking orders for one of the first laptops to feature an 8th-gen Intel Core processor based on the new 10nm “Cannon Lake” architecture.

Chinese retailer JD is showing a listing for a Lenovo IdeaPad 330 notebook with a 15.6 inch display, AMD Radeon RX 540 graphics, and an Intel Core i3-8121U Cannon Lake processor.

It’s priced at ¥3299, or about $520.

While the laptop shares a name with the new IdeaPad 330 unveiled in the US last week, the US versions are expected to ship with 14nm Kaby Lake-U chips (with Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processor options).

Despite being one of the first laptops to feature a 10nm chip, the Chinese model with a Core i3-8121U will probably be a lower-performance computer. Not only is the chip part of Intel’s lower-end Core i3 series, but it’s expected to be a dual-core processor rather than quad-core.

It’s interesting to note that Lenovo and Intel compared it with 2016-era Core i3-6006U processor in benchmarks rather than a more recent chip.

The laptop also features a low-resolution 1366 x 768 pixel TN display with limited viewing angles, and the entry-level model has just 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive, although there are higher-priced models available.

In other words, either Intel is targeting entry-level systems with its first 10nm chips, or we may have to wait a little while to see what Core i5 and Core i7 Cannon Lake processors are on the horizon.

I wouldn’t be surprised to hear more about Intel’s plans during the Computex computer show which is coming up in June.

via AnandTech and ComputerBase.de