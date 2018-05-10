Lenovo introduces IdeaPad 330 and 530 notebooks for $250 and up

Lenovo is updating its IdeaPad laptop lineup with new 14 inch, 15.6 inch, and 17 inch models with prices starting as low as $250 for a version with entry-level specs, but going much higher if you want a version with a faster processor, a better display, and other upgrades.

The new IdeaPad 330 series come in all three sizes, with prices starting at $250 for a model with a 15.6 inch display and an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core “Gemini Lake” processor, but some models will be available with up to a hexa-core Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake processor and NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 330S is a thin-and-light model, with a 14 inch version that measures about 0.7 inches thick and which weighs about 3.5 pounds. It’s also available with up to a 15.6 inch display, up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Prices start at $450 for the 15.6 inch version, or $500 for a 14 inch IdeaPad 330S.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 530S is a higher-end device with support for up to a 2560 x 1440 pixel display, up to an 8th-gen Intl Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX130 and MX150 graphics options, a backlit keyboard, Harman Kardon speakers, and a fingerprint reader. Prices start at $800 for a 15.6 inch model or $800 for a 14 inch version.

All three new laptops should go on sale later this month.

There’s still no official word on US availability of the 11.6 inch Lenovo Yoga 330 convertible laptop with an Intel Gemini Lake processor that we spotted earlier this year.

via OnMSFT and Neowin