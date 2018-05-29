Leaked Asus ScreenPad details: Upcoming touch controller for Windows apps

Asus appears to be preparing to launch a new feature called ScreenPad that lets you launch and interact with some Windows applications using a touchscreen device.

It’s unclear at this point if ScreenPad is an accessory that you connect to a PC, a built-in touchpad that will be included in upcoming Asus computers, or maybe a special type of touchpad with a built-in display, as shown in a mock-up picture created by MSPowerUser.

What we do know is that a bunch of ScreenPad apps and plugins have made their way to the Microsoft Store recently, suggesting that whatever ScreenPad is, you’ll be able to download extensions and get updates through Microsoft’s app store.

First spotted by Windows Blog Italia, the apps include a ScreenPad Launcher with shortcuts that should let you launch applications with a single tap.

Some of those apps are desktop programs like Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, McAfee Security, or Asus utilities. Others are apps that will run on the ScreenPad itself, letting you use the second display to change fonts or colors in Microsoft Office, control media playback in Spotify, or even make calculations or view the date in calculator and calendar apps that run solely in the second screeb without taking up any space on your primary display.

Here’s a run-down of the ScreenPad extensions we know about so far:

This might not be a complete list of ScreenPad apps and extensions, it’s just the list of the ones we could find in the Microsoft Store ahead of any official announcement.

There’s no word on when ScreenPad will be available, but I’d expect to learn more next week. Asus is scheduled to hold a press conference on June 5th during the annual Computex computer show.