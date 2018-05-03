Latest Windows 10 preview brings screenshot/snipping improvements

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update is scheduled for a wider rollout starting next week, but that’s for folks who like running stable software. If you’re a member of the Windows Insider Preview program, there’s a new build of version of the next version of Windows available for testing.

And if you’re not a Windows Insider, you can check out Microsoft’s blog post to see what’s new in preview build 17661.

Among other things, the new builds brings an updated Windows Snipping tool (for capturing and annotating screenshots), and some tweaks to settings, security, and design.

Some of the biggest changes in this build have to do with screenshots: Screen Sketch is now a dedicated app, hitting Win+Shift+S now brings up a snipping toolbar that lets you save a portion of the screen to your clipboard, and when you’re done there’s a notification that will let you annotate the screenshot using Screen Sketch.

You can also opt to use the native screen snipping experience when you hit the Print Screen button on your keyboard (instead of just copying the full screen to your clipboard), or use the “tail” button of a digital pen to launch the screen snip feature.

Other changes in build 17661 include:

A controlled study of “sets” continues, allowing users to test a new experience for using tabs in File Explorer and/or grouping multiple apps in one window with a tabbed view

Windows Defender Security has been renamed Windows Security

Focus Assist turns on automatically when you’re playing any full screen game

Sound settings are being moved to the Windows Settings app

Improved support for High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) including support for editing metadata and rotating images in File Explorer

IME (input method) improvements including a new toolbar, dark theme support, and an updated context menu

You can read more in Microsoft’s blog post.