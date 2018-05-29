Kobo Clara HD eReader launches for $130

As expected, Rakuten-owned eBook company Kobo has launched a new eReader. It’s called the Kobo Clara HD, and it features a 6 inch, high-resolution E Ink display, a front-lit display with support for reducing blue light at night, and a $130 price tag.

It’s up for pre-order now from the Kobo website.

The Kobo Clara HD features an E Ink Carta display with 300 pixels per inch, 8GB of storage, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, and a micro USB port.

This is basically Kobo’s latest answer to Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. It has a similar display size, touchscreen controls, an illuminated display, and twice as much storage space as Amazon’s eReader.

While the $130 price tag is higher than the $120 starting price for a Kindle Paperwhite, Kobo’s devices don’t include “special offers” (ads) on the lock screen. If you want an ad-free Kindle you need to pay an extra $20 to remove them, which means the Kobo Clara HD is actually $10 cheaper than an ad-free Paperwhite.

It supports 14 different file formats including EPUB, PDF, MOBI, TXT, HTML, CBZ, and CBR and has 11 fonts and 50 font styles.

What it doesn’t have are a microSD card slot or a waterproof design.

The Kobo Clara HD measures 6.2″ x 4.3″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 5.9 ounces.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

press release