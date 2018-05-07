Liliputing

JBL Link Bar crams Android TV and Google Assistant into a soundbar

JBL launched a line of smart speakers with Google Assistant baked in last year. Now the company is going a step further with a new TV soundbar that not only works like a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. It’s also an Android TV device that brings Google’s media streaming software to your TV.

The JBL Link Bar will be available sometime this fall, and Google plans to show off the new device at the Google I/O developer conference this week.

Basically the Link Bar is a single device that can replace three different products: a Google Home, an Android TV box, and your television’s crappy built-in speakers.

JBL hasn’t unveiled detailed specs or pricing information yet, but it looks like the Link Bar will have 4 HDMI ports, optical and analog audio jacks, and support for voice controls as well as a remote control.

You can use it to do things like turn on the TV, get answers to questions, or stream specific videos using voice requests. It also supports home automation features, and you can use it the speaker even when the TV is turned off if you just want to play music or interact with Google Assistant using your voice.

3 Comments

Mike
Guest
Mike
4 hdmi inputs intelligently controlled….
If this thing is not priced through the roof then I think I found my Christmas present already.

10 hours ago
SickOfTheSpam
SickOfTheSpam
I’m a little surprised Roku isn’t selling their hardware along with an HDMI switch embedded in soundbars yet. Makes more sense than sticking it into TVs.

6 hours ago
mike moller
mike moller
It’ll be nice for people in the USA – probably an indefinite wait for those of us in the rest of the world

3 minutes ago