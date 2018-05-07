JBL Link Bar crams Android TV and Google Assistant into a soundbar

JBL launched a line of smart speakers with Google Assistant baked in last year. Now the company is going a step further with a new TV soundbar that not only works like a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. It’s also an Android TV device that brings Google’s media streaming software to your TV.

The JBL Link Bar will be available sometime this fall, and Google plans to show off the new device at the Google I/O developer conference this week.

Basically the Link Bar is a single device that can replace three different products: a Google Home, an Android TV box, and your television’s crappy built-in speakers.

JBL hasn’t unveiled detailed specs or pricing information yet, but it looks like the Link Bar will have 4 HDMI ports, optical and analog audio jacks, and support for voice controls as well as a remote control.

You can use it to do things like turn on the TV, get answers to questions, or stream specific videos using voice requests. It also supports home automation features, and you can use it the speaker even when the TV is turned off if you just want to play music or interact with Google Assistant using your voice.