Intel’s 10nm Core m3-8114Y and Core i3-8121U Cannon Lake chips coming soon

Intel’s first 10nm chips based on the company’s new Cannon Lake architecture are on the way. Just a few days after we spotted a Lenovo IdeaPad 330 processor with a Core i3-8121U Cannon Lake processor, Intel has added detailed specifications for the processor to its website.

Now details for another announced Cannon Lake chip have leaked: say hello to the Core m3-8114Y.

Intel Core M3-8114Y

Spotted in what looks like a benchmark results listing by @TUM_APISAK, the new chip appears to be one of the first Cannon Lake-Y processors. It seems to be a 2-core/4-thread processor with a base clock frequency of 1.5 GHz and turbo speeds up to 2.2 GHz.

Intel’s Core M processors tend to be low-power chips with TDP ratings around 4.5 watts, or about one third that of a U-series processor, making these chips better choices for thin, light, and fanless devices.

If these details are accurate, the chip would be the first Core M chips in Intel’s 8th-gen Core processor family.

Intel Core i3-8121U

Intel’s website confirms that this chip will be a 2-core/4-thread processor with a base frequency of 2.2 GHz and turbo speeds up to 3.2 GHz.

It’s a 15 watt processor with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, 4MB of SmartCache, and support for Intel optane memory, Intrel Turbo Boost 2.0, and Intel vritualization technology.

Overall, the processor looks pretty similar to Intel’s 14nm Core i3-8130U processor on paper. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of difference the move to 10nm has on performance and power consumption once real-world test results start to come in.

via wccftech and guru3d