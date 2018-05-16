Intel’s first 10nm chips based on the company’s new Cannon Lake architecture are on the way. Just a few days after we spotted a Lenovo IdeaPad 330 processor with a Core i3-8121U Cannon Lake processor, Intel has added detailed specifications for the processor to its website.
Now details for another announced Cannon Lake chip have leaked: say hello to the Core m3-8114Y.
Intel Core M3-8114Y
Spotted in what looks like a benchmark results listing by @TUM_APISAK, the new chip appears to be one of the first Cannon Lake-Y processors. It seems to be a 2-core/4-thread processor with a base clock frequency of 1.5 GHz and turbo speeds up to 2.2 GHz.
Intel’s Core M processors tend to be low-power chips with TDP ratings around 4.5 watts, or about one third that of a U-series processor, making these chips better choices for thin, light, and fanless devices.
If these details are accurate, the chip would be the first Core M chips in Intel’s 8th-gen Core processor family.
Intel Core i3-8121U
Intel’s website confirms that this chip will be a 2-core/4-thread processor with a base frequency of 2.2 GHz and turbo speeds up to 3.2 GHz.
It’s a 15 watt processor with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, 4MB of SmartCache, and support for Intel optane memory, Intrel Turbo Boost 2.0, and Intel vritualization technology.
Overall, the processor looks pretty similar to Intel’s 14nm Core i3-8130U processor on paper. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of difference the move to 10nm has on performance and power consumption once real-world test results start to come in.
4 Comments on "Intel’s 10nm Core m3-8114Y and Core i3-8121U Cannon Lake chips coming soon"
Too bad this didn’t come out sooner. The GPD Win 2 would’ve greatly benefited from a 10nm Core M chip. Hopefully these will be shipping in large enough volumes to supply a GPD Win 3 if that ever happens.
Are any of these more recent m class procs going to show up in a desktop style box with adequate cooling? I really want a 4.5w product with a recent m3 in a box ECS like the Liva Core M but with a more recent processor.
Lattepanda Alpha is supposedly going to be shipping something like that with a m3-7y30 in June but only way to buy I can see is Indiegogo ‘perk’ which I don’t trust…
The only other 7y30 or 7y57 or 7y75 products I see anywhere are tablets and All-in-One’s which I’m not interested in at all.