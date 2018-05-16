Liliputing

Intel’s 10nm Core m3-8114Y and Core i3-8121U Cannon Lake chips coming soon

Intel’s first 10nm chips based on the company’s new Cannon Lake architecture are on the way. Just a few days after we spotted a Lenovo IdeaPad 330 processor with a Core i3-8121U Cannon Lake processor, Intel has added detailed specifications for the processor to its website.

Now details for another announced Cannon Lake chip have leaked: say hello to the Core m3-8114Y.

Intel Core M3-8114Y

Spotted in what looks like a benchmark results listing by @TUM_APISAK, the new chip appears to be one of the first Cannon Lake-Y processors. It seems to be a 2-core/4-thread processor with a base clock frequency of 1.5 GHz and turbo speeds up to 2.2 GHz.

Intel’s Core M processors  tend to be low-power chips with TDP ratings around 4.5 watts, or about one third  that of a U-series processor, making these chips better choices for thin, light, and fanless devices.

If these details are accurate, the chip would be the first Core M chips in Intel’s 8th-gen Core processor family.

Intel Core i3-8121U

Intel’s website confirms that this chip will be a 2-core/4-thread processor with a base frequency of 2.2 GHz and turbo speeds up to 3.2 GHz.

It’s a 15 watt processor with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, 4MB of SmartCache, and support for Intel optane memory, Intrel Turbo Boost 2.0, and Intel vritualization technology.

Overall, the processor looks pretty similar to Intel’s 14nm Core i3-8130U processor on paper. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of difference the move to 10nm has on performance and power consumption once real-world test results start to come in.

via wccftech and guru3d

 

 

Too bad this didn’t come out sooner. The GPD Win 2 would’ve greatly benefited from a 10nm Core M chip. Hopefully these will be shipping in large enough volumes to supply a GPD Win 3 if that ever happens.

These 10nm chips perform worse than last generation 14nm++ so I hope most manufacturers pass unless this is deeply discounted. Intel already admitted to this, that the 14nm++ of Kaby Lake would be slightly better than first gen 10nm for Cannon Lake. The Core M3-8114Y looks particularly bad: 1.5 GHz base, 2.2 GHz boost. Look carefully: the increased base clock is a false flag, since the Core Ms really never stay down at base anyway. It has been the boost clocks which have made all the difference. Look closer: the boost clocks are a significant step down from the previous generation. In fact, it also is down at the level of the Skylake Core m3-6Y30 of 2.2 GHz, which is two whole generations old! Just recently, the Core M3-7Y30 had a boost clock of 2.6 GHz. Now, I know from experience that many games will already stutter with the 7Y30… Read more »
Well another thing to take into consideration is the TDP. A lower TDP means the GPD Win won’t get as hot and the battery life will last longer. As far as gaming performance goes, that purely depends on what kind of games you’re expecting to play on it. I have the original GPD Win with the Atom x7 in it and that runs every game (Halo 1, 2, etc) I intended to play on it just fine. I wasn’t expecting to do much emulation or higher end gaming on it. For the games I play on a GPD Win, the cannon lake would be perfectly suitable. I understand for others like you, more performance is expected and battery life/heat are as high concerns for you as others. I think the compromise in that case would be the next GPD Win could offer different performance tiers. On the lower end, use… Read more »
Are any of these more recent m class procs going to show up in a desktop style box with adequate cooling? I really want a 4.5w product with a recent m3 in a box ECS like the Liva Core M but with a more recent processor.

Lattepanda Alpha is supposedly going to be shipping something like that with a m3-7y30 in June but only way to buy I can see is Indiegogo ‘perk’ which I don’t trust…

The only other 7y30 or 7y57 or 7y75 products I see anywhere are tablets and All-in-One’s which I’m not interested in at all.

