Intel Optane SSD 905P offers super-fast storage (super-pricey too)

Intel’s latest solid state drive featuring 3D Xpoint technology is the company’s fastest yet.
The Intel Optane SSD 905P supports sequential read/write speeds up to 2600 MB/s and 2200 MB/s, respectively, and Random 4K read/write speeds of 575,000/550,000 IOPS.
Real-world performance will likely be lower, but early benchmarks suggest the new SSD is the fastest consumer-oriented storage device you can buy right now… but you’ll have to spend a lot of money to buy it.
Price start at $599 for a 480GB Intel Optane SSD 905P.
At that price you get a 2.5 inch drive. There’s also a 960GB half-height PCie x4 version priced at $1299.
The 480GB version should be compatible with desktop or notebook PCs, while the 960GB model is clearly designed for desktops… but if you really want to use it with a laptop there are ways to do that.
AKITIO just unveiled a new Thunderbolt 3 dock that comes bundled with the 960GB Optane SSD 905P. It’s called the Node Lite PCIe Box, and it will go up for pre-order in June… for folks willing to spend an awful lot of money to add almost 1TB of super-fast storage to their laptop… and who don’t mind that they’ll only be able to use that storage when their laptop is plugged into a desktop dock.
How do you connect a 2.5″ drive via PCIe?
You know, I’m not really sure. It seems to have a standard SATA interface, but the Newegg product description says:
“The 905P is based on NVMe PCI 3.0 x4 host interface, and available in two form facotrs – HHHL add-in card with LED light (960GB model), and 2.5″ U.2 with heatsink on housing (480GB).”
I wonder if the U.2 SATA connection would limit the throughput though.
U.2 is a completely different standard and use Pcie not Sata, though drives use the same 2.5″ size but have different interface. Also motherboards needs to have support for U.2, which is not so common.
It doesn’t make sense why they wouldn’t make it m.2