Intel Optane SSD 905P offers super-fast storage (super-pricey too)

Intel’s latest solid state drive featuring 3D Xpoint technology is the company’s fastest yet.

The Intel Optane SSD 905P supports sequential read/write speeds up to 2600 MB/s and 2200 MB/s, respectively, and Random 4K read/write speeds of 575,000/550,000 IOPS.

Real-world performance will likely be lower, but early benchmarks suggest the new SSD is the fastest consumer-oriented storage device you can buy right now… but you’ll have to spend a lot of money to buy it.

Price start at $599 for a 480GB Intel Optane SSD 905P.

At that price you get a 2.5 inch drive. There’s also a 960GB half-height PCie x4 version priced at $1299.

The 480GB version should be compatible with desktop or notebook PCs, while the 960GB model is clearly designed for desktops… but if you really want to use it with a laptop there are ways to do that.

AKITIO just unveiled a new Thunderbolt 3 dock that comes bundled with the 960GB Optane SSD 905P. It’s called the Node Lite PCIe Box, and it will go up for pre-order in June… for folks willing to spend an awful lot of money to add almost 1TB of super-fast storage to their laptop… and who don’t mind that they’ll only be able to use that storage when their laptop is plugged into a desktop dock.