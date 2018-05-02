Hulu will let you download videos for offline viewing (ads and all)

Netflix lets you do it. Amazon Prime Video too. Now Hulu is the latest online video streaming service to announce it will let you download movies and TV shows so you can watch when you don’t have an internet connection (or just don’t want to use mobile data).

There’s one thing that sets Hulu apart from its competitors though: the company offers both ad-supported and ad-free pricing tiers. So a key component of Hulu’s upcoming service is that it won’t just download your movies and TV shows… it’ll also download ads if you’re on the cheaper plan.

The company notes this makes the upcoming feature “the industry’s first ad-supported downloadable content experience,” which would be more exciting if it was fully ad-supported.

I mean, I guess it’s exciting for advertisers… but for users, it’s basically the same experience Hulu currently offers, just offline. Pay $7.99 per month and you get access to Hulu’s content library with “limited ads” that interrupt the action every so often. It’s just that soon you’ll be able to watch those videos (and ads) online or offline.

Or you can pay an extra $4 for an ad-free experience.

via Gizmodo