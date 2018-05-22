Liliputing

Alcatel 3V smartphone with 2:1 display, dual cameras coming to America for $150

The Alcatel 3V is a smartphone with a 6 inch,  2160 x 1080 pixel display, a MediaTek MT8735A quad-core ARM CortexA3 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It’s not a high-end phone by any means, but this budget device has a few premium touches including dual cameras with support for portrait-mode photos, support for face unlock, using the front camera.

First unveiled in February, the Alcatel 3V is coming to America next week. It’s up for pre-order from Amazon for $150. It’ll be available at Best Buy and Walmart in the coming weeks.

The phone has a 3,000 mAh battery, Android 8.0 software, and support for 802.11ac WiFi. It ships with Android 8.0 Oreo and supports AT&T and T-Mobile’s 4G LTE networks.

The front-facing camera has a 5MP image sensor, while the rear cameras include a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, and a few old-school features (by 2018 standards) including a headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and a micro USB port.

All told, it sounds like a solid option for folks that don’t want to spend more than $150 on a smartphone.

via 9to5Google

 

 

ron
loved my alcatel idol 3 ,until alcatel updated it with bloatware.never again.

