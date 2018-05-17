HTC U12+leaked (again), probably launching May 23

HTC hasn’t done a great job of keeping a lid on its upcoming HTC U12 and HTC U12+ smartphone, but the latest leak is a doozy. It’s also probably one of the last leaks we’ll need, because it looks like HTC is set to officially launch the phone on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to leaked images and spec sheets shared by Evan Blass, the HTC U12+ features flagship-class specs, a big, high-res display, and… slim top and bottom bezels, but no notch.

Just about the only thing we don’t know at this point is the retail price of the HTC U12+.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s specs:

6 inch, 2880 x 1440 pixel Super LCD display (537 pixels per inch)

DCI-P3, sRGB, color personalization and HDR 10 support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

6GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage

microSD card slot (up to 2TB)

12MP wide-angle + 16MP telephoto rear cameras

Dual 8MP front cameras with 84 degree wide angle field of view

IP68 water and dust resistance

HTC Edge Sense 2 with squeezable sides

3,500 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

The spec sheet also mentions “new pressure-sensitive buttons and a new touch feedback experience,” new Edge Sense features including customizable gestures for launching the camera, voice assistant, and camera, and a double-tap gesture that can either be used as a back key or to shrink the screen for one-handed navigation.

Other camera features include support for optical image stabilization, 1.85x to 2x optical zoom, and bokeh-style portrait mode for cameras snapped with the front or back camera. There’s also AR sticker support.

There’s support for 96 KHz, 24-bit audio recording, 4 microphones for 360-degree audio recording, and support for shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second or 1080p video at 240 frames per second for slow-motion photography.

The HTC U12+ is said to supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and feature a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and have a fingerprint sensor on the back.

It also supports always-on voice commands and gestures including “motion launch,” “flip to mute,” and “quiet ring on pick-up.”

One thing that’s not mentioned in the document? A headphone jack.