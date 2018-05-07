HP’s new business laptops are powered by Ryzen chips

HP is updating its EliteBook 700 and ProBook 600 line of business-class laptops with a new set of models that are all powered by AMD Ryzen chips.

The new HP EliteBook 735 G5, EliteBook 745 G5, and EliteBook 755 G5 will sell for $999 and up, while the new HP ProBook 645 G4 has a starting price of $759. All four laptops should be available this month.

You can figure out the screen size for each laptop by looking at the middle number: the EliteBook 735 has a 13.3 inch display, for example, while the ProBook and EliteBook 745 both have 14 inch displays.

So let’s take a look at the specs for the smallest model:

HP EliteBook 735 G5

Display: 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (with 220 nit touch and non-touch options, or a 220 nit touchscreen option)

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (with 220 nit touch and non-touch options, or a 220 nit touchscreen option) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 2300U, Ryzen 5 2500U, or Ryzen 7 2700U processor options

AMD Ryzen 3 2300U, Ryzen 5 2500U, or Ryzen 7 2700U processor options Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4-2400 (2 SODIMM slots)

Up to 32GB DDR4-2400 (2 SODIMM slots) Storage : 128GB or 256GB SATA SSD, 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, or 256GB or 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

: 128GB or 256GB SATA SSD, 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, or 256GB or 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Ports : 1 USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI, Ethernet, headset

: 1 USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI, Ethernet, headset Audio : B&O stereo speakers and multi-array mics

: B&O stereo speakers and multi-array mics Cameras : HD camera + HD IR webcam (for Windows Hello) plus ambient light sensor

: HD camera + HD IR webcam (for Windows Hello) plus ambient light sensor Battery : 50 Whr (with USB-C charger)

: 50 Whr (with USB-C charger) Dimensions : 12.2″ 9″ x 0.7″

: 12.2″ 9″ x 0.7″ Weight: 2.94 pounds (non-touch) or 3.32 pounds (touch)

HP says the laptop will be available with a choice of Windows 10 Pro or Home, or FreeDOS 2.0.

The larger EliteBook 745 G5 and 755 G5 have similar designs and options, but the 15.6 inch model makes use of the extra space to add a numeric keypad to the right of the keyboard.

HP’s 14 inch ProBook 645 G4, meanwhile, is a 14 inch laptop with a duarble MIL-ST 810G tested case, a choice of solid state or hard drive storage, 1366 x 768 pixel or 1920 x 1080 pixel display options, and Ryzen 3 Pro, Ryzen 5 Pro, and Ryzen 7 Pro processor options.