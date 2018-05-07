HP is updating its EliteBook 700 and ProBook 600 line of business-class laptops with a new set of models that are all powered by AMD Ryzen chips.
The new HP EliteBook 735 G5, EliteBook 745 G5, and EliteBook 755 G5 will sell for $999 and up, while the new HP ProBook 645 G4 has a starting price of $759. All four laptops should be available this month.
You can figure out the screen size for each laptop by looking at the middle number: the EliteBook 735 has a 13.3 inch display, for example, while the ProBook and EliteBook 745 both have 14 inch displays.
So let’s take a look at the specs for the smallest model:
HP EliteBook 735 G5
- Display: 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (with 220 nit touch and non-touch options, or a 220 nit touchscreen option)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 2300U, Ryzen 5 2500U, or Ryzen 7 2700U processor options
- Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4-2400 (2 SODIMM slots)
- Storage: 128GB or 256GB SATA SSD, 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, or 256GB or 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Ports: 1 USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI, Ethernet, headset
- Audio: B&O stereo speakers and multi-array mics
- Cameras: HD camera + HD IR webcam (for Windows Hello) plus ambient light sensor
- Battery: 50 Whr (with USB-C charger)
- Dimensions: 12.2″ 9″ x 0.7″
- Weight: 2.94 pounds (non-touch) or 3.32 pounds (touch)
HP says the laptop will be available with a choice of Windows 10 Pro or Home, or FreeDOS 2.0.
The larger EliteBook 745 G5 and 755 G5 have similar designs and options, but the 15.6 inch model makes use of the extra space to add a numeric keypad to the right of the keyboard.
HP’s 14 inch ProBook 645 G4, meanwhile, is a 14 inch laptop with a duarble MIL-ST 810G tested case, a choice of solid state or hard drive storage, 1366 x 768 pixel or 1920 x 1080 pixel display options, and Ryzen 3 Pro, Ryzen 5 Pro, and Ryzen 7 Pro processor options.
6 Comments on "HP’s new business laptops are powered by Ryzen chips"
where are the discrete graphics options? is this integrated graphics?
Ryzen mobile 15W processors are all APU, with zen+ CPU and Vega GPU cores. So yeah, the AMD version of integrated graphics but alot more powerful than Intel iGPU.
If I’m not mistaken, the U series laptop chips are AMD’s 15w equivalent to the G series desktop chips, integrated Vega graphics and all that.
“Intel’s 8th-gen 15 W CPUs in terms of processing power (about 5% less performance from Ryzen). The real story is the integrated graphics. Battery life is still pretty miserable, though (about 65-70% the run times seen on an equivalent Intel system).”
This is not accuarate. Ryzen mobile has greater multithreaded performance. It is the singlethreaded performance that has a deficit. Additionally, the Ryzen mobile systems with less battery life are due to manufacturing decisions in the laptop design overall, and this was a misreporting. A site already investigated and debunked this, finding that similarly configured Intel systems also have low battery life.
So if FreeDOS is an option, then they expect users to install their own OS (not many just use DOS these days)? Users might have their own Windows license, but will linux/BSD work or will there be a lack of drivers for some hardware?