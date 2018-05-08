HP t430 Thin Client is basically a small, fanless, low-power desktop PC

HP is introducing several new thin client PCs this week, including the HP mt44 Mobile Thin Client, which is basically a laptop AMD Ryzen 3 Pro chip and up to 128GB of storage and the new HP t430 Thin Client, which is pretty much a fanless mini desktop PC.

What makes these thin clients is the relatively low-power specs and the relatively limited operating systems: they ship with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise for Thin Clients and for the most part they’re designed to let you connect to remote servers rather for running local, native apps.

That said, with a starting price of $249, the HP t430 could be an intriguing mini computer in its own right. The $849 starting price for the mt44 Mobile Thin Client kind of makes it a laptop only an IT administrator could love.

The HP t430 Thin Client measures 5.3″ x 5.3″ x 1.3″ and measures about 1.6 pounds. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor and ships with 4GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of flash storage.

While that’s probably not enough space to turn this thing into a fully functional Windows PC, you should be able to load Chromium OS or a GNU/Linux distribution if you want to use this as anything other than a thin client.

Other features include a USB 3.1 Type-C port, three USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet jack, DisplayPort, audio, and HDMI ports. The system supports 4K video output and it can be used as a desktop, a kiosk, or a digital signage system as well as a thin client.

