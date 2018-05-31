HP Chromebox G2 now available(ish)

The HP Chromebox G2 is a small computer with support for up to an Intel Core i7-8650U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 64GB of solid state storage. It runs Google’s Chrome operating system and it’s also one of the first Chromeboxes to support the Google Play Store and Android apps. Maybe it’ll officially support Linux apps soon too.

HP unveiled the Chromebox G2 at CES in January, and now it’s available for purchase from HP.com.

Well, at least one model is anyway.

Prices range from $199 for a Chromebox G2 with a Celeron 3865U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SATA SSD to $789 for a Core i7/16GB/64GB version.

At the moment only one model is currently in-stock though: a $689 Chromebox G2 with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. And HP says only a few are left in stock.

In other words, it seems demand is outstripping the initial supply of these Chrome OS mini PCs… although it’s not entirely clear how big the initial supply was.

Other specs include 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, a headset jack, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB Type-C port.

The computer measures about 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.6″ and weighs about 1.3 pounds.

via Android Police